Arunachal Congress demands CM Khandu’s resignation, alleges non-cooperation with CBI probe

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday, August 10, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on moral grounds, alleging that the state government was not cooperating with a Supreme Court-directed preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a statement, APCC working president Tanga Byaling alleged that the state administration was reluctant to assist the central agency in probing public works contracts worth around Rs 1,270 crore, which were reportedly awarded to firms linked to Khandu’s relatives.

Byaling said the matter had now come under judicial scrutiny and alleged that the Supreme Court had summoned the state’s Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home) after the CBI submitted reports highlighting alleged non-cooperation by the state government.

The Congress questioned why the Supreme Court had to intervene when Khandu had publicly welcomed the CBI inquiry on April 6 and assured that the state government would extend full cooperation.

The opposition party also alleged that the BJP government’s slogan of “Zero Tolerance Against Corruption” stood exposed by the developments.

The APCC said Khandu’s resignation was necessary to ensure a “free, fair and impartial investigation” and to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

The party also expressed concern over recent administrative reshuffles and transfers of officials in departments whose records allegedly fall within the scope of the CBI inquiry.

It urged the state government to ensure that no tender files, work orders or digital records connected to the investigation were altered, delayed or destroyed.

The Congress further demanded that the government hand over all documents sought by the investigators, publish a status report detailing the extent of its cooperation with the CBI and ensure protection for officials and whistleblowers assisting the probe.

The allegations were made by the opposition party and there was no immediate response from the Arunachal Pradesh government to the charges.