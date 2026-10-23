The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on October 23 condemned the reported use of tear gas against protesters during a 12-hour bandh across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts, and sought an independent inquiry into the incident.

In a statement, the APCC expressed concern over the handling of the protest against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), alleging that the government had failed to address the grievances of affected indigenous communities.

The bandh, observed from 5 am to 5 pm on Friday, was called by indigenous organisations led by Adi Bane Kebang-United and other groups. Human Rights of Arunachal also expressed solidarity with the bandh and appealed to the state government to resolve the issues through dialogue.

The protest was organised over demands concerning the release of detained protesters, the reduction or withdrawal of security forces from affected areas and the suspension of ongoing pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey activities related to the project.

The Congress claimed that assurances reportedly given by the Chief Minister regarding the release of detained youths and the reduction of security deployment remained unfulfilled.

Condemning the reported use of tear gas, the APCC called for an impartial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the incident and accountability if excessive or unlawful force was established.

The party said the concerns of SUMP-affected communities regarding land, livelihoods, cultural identity and customary institutions should be addressed through dialogue rather than treated solely as a law-and-order issue.

The APCC also called for a review of security deployment, medical assistance for anyone injured in the incident and a public explanation from the Chief Minister regarding the assurances reportedly given to the protesters.

Among its other demands, the party sought the suspension of further PFR survey activities pending a review of outstanding grievances and meaningful consultations with affected communities, in accordance with applicable laws and procedures.

It urged the state government to initiate dialogue involving the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum, affected families, village elders, Kebang representatives, indigenous organisations and civil society groups.

The APCC maintained that concerns surrounding the proposed project should be addressed through a transparent and democratic process, adding that public trust and consultation were essential to resolving the dispute peacefully.