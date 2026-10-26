The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday demanded a substantial reduction in the deployment of 250 additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in areas witnessing protests against the proposed Siang mega dam project, accusing the state government of relying on force instead of addressing public concerns.

In a statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) called for dialogue with affected communities and suspension of pre-feasibility survey activities until meaningful consultations are held.

The party also demanded an impartial inquiry into the reported use of tear gas against civilians during a recent 12-hour bandh.

The Congress said the protests reflected villagers' concerns over ancestral land, customary rights, livelihoods, environmental and seismic risks, displacement and the future of the Siang river.

It also sought clarity on assurances reportedly given by Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a meeting with Adi youths from the affected areas, asking the government to disclose which commitments had been fulfilled and which remained pending.

While condemning violence, arson and damage to public and private property, the party said those responsible should face legal action. However, it cautioned against collective punishment and the suppression of legitimate democratic dissent.

The APCC questioned the necessity, mandate and duration of the additional RAF deployment, warning that an expanded security presence could aggravate tensions rather than resolve the dispute.

It also sought the release of detained youths wherever continued detention was not legally justified, along with a review of protest-related FIRs and allegations of arbitrary arrests and retaliatory action.

The Congress urged the state government to hold time-bound discussions with the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), Adi Bane Kebang Union (ABKU), Siang Area Youth Association (SAAYA), village elders, traditional institutions and other concerned organisations.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) has the potential to generate substantial electricity and support water-management objectives, including flood moderation, depending on its design and operational framework. However, opposition to the project has intensified amid concerns over its potential impact on local communities and the environment.

