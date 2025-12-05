Arunachal Congress files complaint against minister for allegedly threatening voters with withdrawal of schemes

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission alleging that Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing threatened to withhold government schemes from constituencies that do not elect BJP candidates in the ongoing panchayat and municipal elections.

The complaint, submitted by Mina Toko, chairperson of the Panchayat and Municipal Election Committee of the Congress party, centres on statements Tasing allegedly made during an election rally. According to the complaint, video evidence and eyewitness accounts show the minister declaring that "no Government schemes or funds will be sanctioned or provided to those IMC Wards and ZPM segments where BJP candidates are defeated."

Toko characterised the remarks as "nothing short of a direct threat to the electorate and a coercive attempt to influence voters through intimidation and misuse of official position."

The Congress has accused Tasing of violating multiple electoral provisions, including the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits ministers from using their official position to influence voters. The complaint also cites Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which classifies undue influence and threats as corrupt practices.

"A sitting Minister threatening to withhold developmental schemes and public welfare benefits based on political outcomes is undemocratic, unethical, and illegal," the complaint states.

The party has requested the State Election Commission to take immediate cognizance of the minister's statement, initiate strict disciplinary and legal action, issue directives preventing further misuse of power by ministers or ruling party leaders, and ensure free and fair elections across the state.

Toko emphasised that prompt intervention from the commission is essential to uphold electoral integrity and protect voters from coercive political pressure. The Congress has requested acknowledgment of the complaint and information about any action taken.