Arunachal Congress flags ‘rampant malpractices’ ahead of local body polls; BJP calls allegations baseless

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging large-scale electoral malpractices, unchecked cash distribution, intimidation of voters and misuse of government machinery in the run-up to the December 15 panchayat and municipal elections.

In a memorandum submitted on Monday, the party claimed that inputs from the public, media reports and ground observers indicate that the upcoming polls risk becoming “one of the most compromised electoral exercises in the state’s history”, posing a threat to democratic integrity and the sanctity of the ballot. According to the Congress, elections that should strengthen grassroots democracy have instead turned into one of the “costliest and most unethical contests”, allegedly fuelled by cash flow, vote-buying, mass feasts and diversion of government resources.

The party further alleged that money and power had “overwhelmed ideology”, reducing democratic choice to a transactional process and eroding people’s trust in the electoral system. It also accused the ruling BJP of systematically misusing administrative machinery, claiming that police, administrative officers and local officials were being pressured to act in favour of ruling party candidates. Officials who attempted to remain neutral were allegedly facing intimidation, harassment or transfers.

The memorandum listed several instances of alleged irregularities, including “extensive cash-for-vote operations” and reports of voters being coerced into surrendering their voter ID cards after accepting money—a practice the party says violates constitutional rights. It further claimed that elections were being “reduced to a barter system”, with votes exchanged for cash, liquor, ration, consumer goods and other inducements.

Dismissing the allegations, state BJP chief spokesperson Mutchu Mithi termed the charges “baseless”. He asserted that the SEC conducts local elections strictly as per rules and procedures, not on the basis of rumours. “Institutions run on procedures, not political frustration. The Congress is frustrated as it has lost the faith of the people,” Mithi said, adding that voters will respond to such accusations through the ballot.

The Congress has urged the SEC to initiate a thorough inquiry into the reported malpractices and issue strict instructions to administrative and police authorities to curb cash distribution and manipulation. It emphasised the need for swift corrective measures to ensure free, fair and transparent local body elections in the state.