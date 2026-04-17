Arunachal Congress forms probe panels on mining irregularities, frontier highway project

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee on April 17 convened a Special State Office Bearers (SOB) Executive Meeting in Itanagar and announced the formation of key committees to investigate alleged irregularities in the mining sector and the Arunachal Frontier Highway project.

The meeting, chaired by APCC president Bosiram Siram at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, focused on issues of governance, transparency, and environmental accountability. Senior party leaders expressed concern over what they described as growing lapses in industrial regulation and infrastructure execution in the state.

A report presented by party leader Tammi Panggu highlighted alleged irregularities in a ferro-silicon manufacturing unit at Niglok in the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC). The report pointed to ongoing local protests and hunger strikes over environmental concerns and regulatory violations linked to the company’s operations.

Raising questions over the state government’s oversight, the APCC announced the formation of a committee to examine coal mining and ferro alloy industries across Arunachal Pradesh. The panel, headed by Tammi Panggu, has been tasked with assessing environmental compliance, investigating alleged irregularities, and conducting field studies, including a detailed probe into the Kharsang coal block in Changlang district. The committee has been directed to submit its report by April 30.

The party also turned its focus to the Arunachal Frontier Highway, alleging anomalies in its implementation. APCC leaders accused the state’s BJP government of corruption, lack of transparency, and deviation from the project’s original alignment.

Describing the highway as a strategically significant infrastructure project with national security implications, the APCC warned that any deviation from its intended alignment could have serious consequences.

A separate fact-finding committee, headed by Bengia Hashi, has been constituted to investigate the execution of the highway project. This panel has also been given a deadline of April 30 to submit its findings.

Reiterating the party’s stance, Bosiram Siram said the APCC would continue to raise issues concerning environmental protection, indigenous rights, and transparency in governance. He added that the party would intensify its democratic movement if corrective measures are not undertaken by the government.

The meeting concluded with the party resolving to push for accountability and ensure that public concerns are addressed.