Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress gave a warm welcome to Krishna Allavaru, AICC Incharge Indian Youth Congress at Itanagar airport.

Allavaru interacted with Nabam Tuki President of APCC and workers of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress.

Speaking to media Krishna Allavaru stated that in northeast Congress had a slogan youth jodo booth jodo.



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"The first thing we plan to do is for the issues which are important to youths and the Youth Congress of Arunachal will pick and take those issues and serve the youth, we hope more youths will join with us. Second is to strengthen the organization till the booth level which resembles the booth jodo slogan," he added.



Further, the AICC leader claimed that the BJP says more than it does while Congress does more than it says and hence should leave this to the people to decide.

"We will do our best and hope to serve the people and optimistic that in coming elections the people of India as a whole and northeast Arunachal in particular will look for change and look for Congress, he added.

