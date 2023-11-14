The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress rolled out the red carpet for Krishna Allavaru, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Incharge of the Indian Youth Congress, as he arrived at Itanagar airport on November 14.

Allavaru engaged in extensive discussions with Nabam Tuki, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and dedicated workers from the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress. Speaking to the media amidst the charged atmosphere, Allavaru shed light on the party's agenda for the upcoming elections in the northeastern state.

"In the Northeast, Congress has adopted the slogan 'Youth Jodo, Booth Jodo.' Our first priority is to address issues that matter most to the youth. The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress will actively identify and champion these concerns, rallying more young minds to our cause," stated Allavaru with conviction.

He outlined a two-fold strategy for the Congress in Arunachal Pradesh. "Our primary focus is to strengthen the organization at every level, right down to the booth level, in line with our 'Booth Jodo' slogan. Unlike some parties, Congress believes in doing more than just making promises. Actions speak louder than words," he affirmed.

Addressing the contrasting approaches of Congress and the BJP, Allavaru remarked, "While the BJP often says more than it does, Congress is committed to doing more than it says. However, the ultimate decision lies with the people. We trust in the democratic process, and we will strive to earn the people's trust through our actions."

Expressing optimism about the upcoming elections, Allavaru articulated, "Regimes change, and nothing stays forever. We urge the people of Arunachal Pradesh and, indeed, the entire nation to seek positive change. In the coming elections, we believe the people will look towards Congress for a better future. It's about voting for organizations and parties that genuinely serve and contribute to development. Congress aims to secure the mandate and serve the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the best of our abilities."