The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee today organized a peaceful satyagraha to protest against the targeted political vendetta against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and harassment by Enforcement Department (ED) officials to her in New Delhi.

The Congress workers and supporters from all over the state sat on a peaceful dharna cum satyagraha protesting against the harassment done to their leader Sonia Gandhi by ED regarding the National Herald case.

The President of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Nabam Tuki, talking to the media, informed that the congress workers and leaders of Arunachal are doing this Satyagraha on the ground of Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar in the same manner as followed up by the congress supporters in every other state and district all over India in protest of the harassment given by the ruling BJP party by using the Enforcement department against their leader Sonia Gandhi.

Tuki added, “For two days, ED has been harassing by asking seventy questions to respected Congress leader Gandhi, which is very unfortunate." To other leaders of other political parties and their own BJP leaders, ED doesn’t do such harassment if found that they are indulged in corruption, they are even set free but our congress leaders are their main target. If any corruption exists the law and courts are there and ourts should investigate the matter.”

He also said that “Such a senior leader who came from a sacrificial Congress family, a family who made India, fought for freedom, saved the nation, and now their daughter-in-law is being harassed in such a shameful manner and in a false corruption case.”

“ Senior leadership Rahul Gandhi was also harassed by ED and was interrogated for five days, but there was no outcome as all allegations are baseless and politically motivated. If media houses are targeted, then BJP should target other media outlets also but why is only the National Herald media house, a newspaper by which India got freedom as it became the voice of voiceless Indians during the freedom struggle, now a target "Tuki asked.

Many Congress leaders sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle, but now only Congress leaders are on the hit list due to political vendetta.

He further added, “All our Congress workers now came to sit in protest cum Satyagraha against this harassment to our leader and to save democracy by making her free from baseless allegations and giving justice to Sonia Gandhi and to save constitution.”

“BJP is misusing ED and making it as an instrument to target opposition and finish opposition which is very dangerous for democracy and if there is no opposition, democracy will get finished and there will be a dictatorship in India as our country is secular, democratic, and socialist country as per the constitution, but when democracy is in danger, how we all survive and our beautiful democracy will also die one day," he said.

Tuki appeals to the Centre not to harass the Congress leader and not to misuse institutions.

While on other hand, the Arunachal BJP unit criticized Congress for organizing a 'satyagraha’ to protest against the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the NDA government at the Centre against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP slammed the Congress for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of misusing the agency to destroy an individual’s political career and the image of the grand old party.

“The case was filed by Subramanian Swamy in 2013 and not by any of the BJP workers. The PM and the BJP have nothing to do with the case,” the Arunachal BJP unit informed.