Arunachal Congress leader accuses BJP of turning PM’s Itanagar visit into party event

Arunachal Congress leader Takam Sanjoy has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Itanagar on September 22 has been reduced to a political rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He claimed government machinery is being used to project the programme as a BJP event, calling it a violation of constitutional norms and democratic protocols.

Sanjoy, a former MP from Arunachal Pradesh, warned that instead of welcoming the Prime Minister with the national flag, the city has been lined with BJP flags. He described the move as “a murder of democracy” and said no state government in Arunachal had ever attempted such a “mischievous adventure.”

The criticism comes ahead of Modi’s high-profile visit, where he is set to launch development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore. The initiatives include two major hydropower projects valued at more than Rs 3,700 crore, aimed at tapping into Arunachal Pradesh’s hydroelectric capacity.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, expected to host international conferences and cultural festivals. Other projects include new infrastructure in healthcare, housing for working women, and improved connectivity, with a combined investment of around Rs 1,290 crore.

While officials say the projects will boost the economy, improve the quality of life, and promote tourism, Sanjoy cautioned that the political overtones surrounding the visit could cause “unprecedented democratic trauma” in a state known for its peace.