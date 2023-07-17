All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Kipa Kaha has sought a ticket from the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

While speaking to India Today NE, Kaha shared his political journey and said that he began his political career 13 years ago and during the initial days her served as Secretary and Vice President of the Youth Congress.

He also said that besides working for Youth Congress as Secretary and Vice President, he has also served the party as Vice Chairman of Seva Dal, Arunachal Pradesh, State President of Congress Seva Dal and presently he is a member of AICC cum APCC District in charge-Tirap of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee.

“For more than two decades, I have been working for the Congress party and will be working for it forever till my last breath. It's a democratic right to claim ticket and contest elections, being intellectual and having vast experience. I served for the growth of Congress party and always been loyal by never jumping to any other political party in my entire career,'' he told India Today NE.

He further said that he never wished to change the party despite at the Centre the government was changed, adding, ''Congress party is a secular party which moves forward by taking each and every religion with communal harmony''.

Recalling the contribution of Congress, Kaha said that Arunachal owes much to Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

''The name Arunachal was given by former prime minister Indira Gandhi from erstwhile NEFA, Rajiv Gandhi gave us a full-fledged state in 1987, and under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh during the UPA government we got a central university named Rajiv Gandhi University,'' he added.

He recalled that Ranganadi Hydro Project in lower Subansiri was the gift of Lt. Rajiv Gandhi which gave employment opportunities to many Arunachalees.

''Congress party gave us in abundance. Marvellous Civil Secretariat, Trans Arunachal Highways, Legislative Assembly building, and many other crucial projects were all the brainchild of Congress party leaders,'' he added.

He further said that Congress is a secular developmental-oriented party and because of this reason he has been associated with the party for a long.

''Giving election tickets is a party decision and it depends on high command. I being a worker has the right to seek party ticket to contest elections.” Kaha added.

Kaha also appreciated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanya Kumari to Kashmir 3750 KM and compared him with Mahatma Gandhi.

''Rahul Gandhi is an incarnation of Mahatma Gandhi in this 21st century,'' he avowed.

Commenting on the Rijiju, Kaha asserted that he had always praised and appreciated the Central government to induct him into Cabinet Ministry for a decade.

“In Election, it doesn’t matter whether you are a rich or poor leader rather you should possess a clear vision with development in mind as a priority. In a democracy everyone is equal and there is a fight for ideology as Congress, BJP, and others all have different ideologies. BJP's ideology is to break India while Congress's aim is to unite India,'' the Congress leader said.

He further condemned the foreign policy of the BJP and said the party's foreign policy is a complete failure.

“BJP's foreign policy is a complete failure. With respect to Arunachal our three MPs two Lok Sabha and 1 Rajya Sabha, all failed to raise the Chinese issues. During Congress's regime, the BJP leaders used to criticize us for the weak policy against China but now when they are in power both in state and Centre they failed to resolve the crucial issues,'' he said.

He further accused Union Minister of not speaking against China's aggression be it incursions or abducting youths from border areas

''BJP should introspect and resolve these issues as this is a serious matter. We will redefine the LAC if we come to power and work to maintain the status quo in the international border,” Kaha added.

Speaking further on the APPSC paper leak scam, Kaha that this scam is very unfortunate and is one of the highest crimes towards the aspiring youths of our state.

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