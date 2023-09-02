The monsoon session of the 7th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh will begin on September 4 and will continue till 7.

According to the list prepared by the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, the state government will table crucial bills during the session.

Meanwhile, a private member's Bill- Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023 will also be tabled on the second day of the session.

Congress MLA Ninong Ering is going to place this interesting bill which aims to amend the existing electoral laws in Arunachal Pradesh to allow only candidates having one spouse to contest elections and hold public office within the state.

This bill aims to promote monogamy, strengthen family values, and ensure transparency and accountability in the political sphere.

"By limiting the eligibility to individuals with one spouse, we aim to uphold the principles of integrity and commitment to a single marital relationship," said the legislator.



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In accordance with the existing Arunachal Pradesh Representation of the People Act, 1951, here are the proposed amendments:

Insert a new subsection (4A) in Section 4 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

"(4A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the State Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh."

[Section 2: Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997]

The Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 is hereby amended as follows:

Insert a new subsection (3A) in Section 11 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

"(3A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the Panchayats and other local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh."

[Section 3: Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007]



Insert a new subsection (4A) in Section 26 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

"(4A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and other urban local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh."

[Section 4: Implementing Authorities]

The Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh shall take the necessary steps to implement the provisions of this Act and ensure their effective enforcement.

[Section 5: Commencement]

This Act shall come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

[Section 6: Repeal and Savings]

Any provisions of existing laws that are inconsistent with the provisions of this Act shall be deemed to be repealed or amended accordingly.

All acts or actions taken or proceedings conducted under the previous provisions shall be deemed valid and continue as if they were performed under the provisions of this Act.

[Section 7: Severability]

If any provision of this Act is held to be invalid, it shall not affect the other provisions of the Act, which shall continue to be in force to the fullest extent possible.

[Section 8: Interpretation]

In this Act, "one spouse" refers to an individual who is legally married and has only one spouse.

Further, all other terms used in this Act shall have the meanings assigned to them in the respective Acts being amended.