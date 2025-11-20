Arunachal Congress names social activist Teli Yamang as candidate for Baath–Ganga seat

Arunachal Congress leaders have placed a strong focus on grassroots governance by fielding social activist Teli Yamang as the party’s candidate for the 11th Baath–Ganga Zilla Parishad segment.

Her candidature was announced by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram at a public meeting attended by senior party figures, including former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. The leadership framed Yamang’s entry as part of a broader effort to bolster local democratic institutions and rebuild the party’s strength in rural Arunachal.

Siram said Yamang’s background in community work and women’s empowerment aligns with the party’s push for transparent governance and stronger local bodies. Her longstanding presence in the Baath–Ganga area and her reputation for clean public service were highlighted as key factors behind her selection.

Congress leaders expressed confidence that Yamang’s appeal among women, young voters, farmers and marginalised groups could give the party a competitive edge in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections. They urged residents of the segment to support her bid, framing the contest as an opportunity to revive people-centred development in the region.

The APCC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening rural development schemes and protecting citizen welfare as the campaign moves forward.