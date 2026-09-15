Arunachal Congress opposes heavy security deployment for Siang hydropower project survey

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress has opposed the deployment of a large number of security personnel in Siang and Upper Siang districts for survey, drilling and preparation of a preliminary feasibility report (PFR) for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), saying development projects cannot be pursued through force or intimidation.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Johny Yangfo questioned the need for such a heavy security presence if the proposed project has the confidence and acceptance of local communities.

“Consent cannot be manufactured under the shadow of guns, administrative pressure or financial inducement,” Yangfo said in a statement.

The Congress maintained that security forces could be deployed to prevent untoward incidents but could not be used to build public trust.

Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu said the security deployment was aimed at preventing any untoward incident during the PFR work. Attempts to contact Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang were unsuccessful.

Congress flags displacement, ecological concerns

The Congress said people in the Siang region were not opposed to development but had concerns over land, livelihoods, displacement, forests, biodiversity, cultural heritage, river ecology and seismic vulnerability.

It said the Siang region is the ancestral homeland of indigenous communities and should not be treated merely as a resource zone for power generation.

The proposed SUMP has an estimated capacity of around 11,000-11,200 MW and is expected to significantly add to Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower generation capacity. However, the project has faced protests and opposition from sections of local communities and civil society groups over concerns about displacement, environmental impact, cultural heritage and seismic risks.

The Congress said the opposition surrounding the project highlighted the need for greater transparency and wider consultation rather than increased security deployment.

It called for independent scientific scrutiny and meaningful participation of affected communities before any irreversible decisions are taken.

Congress seeks withdrawal of security deployment

The APCC demanded the immediate withdrawal of what it termed the “excessive deployment” of central armed police forces and other security personnel from villages and project survey areas.

It also called for the suspension of coercive project-related activities until a transparent consultation process is completed, maintaining that no survey or investigation should be carried out through force or intimidation.

The party urged the state government to initiate a structured and time-bound dialogue with affected indigenous communities, village institutions, kebangs, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

It further sought an independent and comprehensive assessment of the project's environmental, social, cultural, geological and seismic impacts by credible experts.

The Congress clarified that it was not opposed to development or responsible hydropower generation, but rejected what it described as a development model that could compromise people's rights, ecology and cultural heritage.

“Siang is not a battlefield. Its people are not adversaries. They are citizens, not subjects,” the party said, calling for development based on the consent and confidence of local communities.