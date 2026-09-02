Arunachal Congress protests against FIR against Rahul Gandhi, seeks its withdrawal

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Wednesday, September 2, held a protest march in Itanagar, demanding the withdrawal of an FIR registered against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on an alleged caste-based ‘purification’ ritual at a venue in Uttarakhand.

The protest march began from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and was attended by Congress leaders, office-bearers, elected representatives, party workers and supporters.

Addressing the media during the protest, APCC vice president Mina Toko, general secretary Kipa Kaha, secretary and spokesperson Johny Yangfo and general secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham criticised the FIR against Gandhi.

The Congress alleged that the case was an attempt to silence the Opposition and accused the BJP-RSS of promoting casteism, untouchability and discrimination.

The controversy relates to an alleged ‘Shuddhikaran Havan’ conducted at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Nainital, on August 10, two days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a ‘Vijay Shankhnaad Rally’ at the same venue as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

According to the APCC, members of Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas Sangathan conducted the ritual at the venue, including on the stage used by Kharge.

Kharge subsequently raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, saying the ritual had humiliated him and seeking legal action. Union Minister J P Nadda, according to the Congress, said the BJP did not support such activities and assured that the matter would be investigated.

On August 29, Gandhi sought registration of an FIR against those responsible and demanded action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He described the incident as an example of untouchability and discrimination.

An FIR was registered against Gandhi the following day over his remarks.

The Congress alleged that the purification ritual was linked to Kharge’s identity as a Dalit leader. The BJP and organisers of the ritual, however, have denied any caste motive or connection with the BJP.

The APCC on Wednesday demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against Gandhi and sought an impartial and time-bound investigation into the alleged purification ritual.

The party also called for an end to caste discrimination, untouchability and social exclusion, asserting that the Constitution guarantees equality, dignity and protection against discrimination.

“This is not merely a Congress-versus-BJP issue. This is a question of whether the Constitution will prevail over political power,” the party said.

The Congress said it would continue its campaign against casteism, untouchability, discrimination and what it termed political vendetta, while expressing solidarity with Gandhi and Kharge.