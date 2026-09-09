Arunachal Congress protests denial of appointment with Vice President

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on September 9 protested the denial of an appointment with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan during his visit to the state, claiming it was prevented from submitting a memorandum on key issues concerning the state.

APCC president Bosiram Siram said the party had formally sought an appointment through the chief secretary on September 4 but received no response. He termed the denial “deeply unfortunate” and questioned why the principal opposition party was not allowed to place the concerns of the people before the Vice President.

In its proposed memorandum, the Congress sought the creation of a dedicated Arunachal Regiment to increase recruitment of local youth, particularly from frontier districts and villages, into the armed forces. It said greater participation of local youth would strengthen national security while creating employment opportunities.

The party also called for an all-party parliamentary and political delegation to visit Taksing and other vulnerable frontier areas to assess the ground situation concerning border communities, security forces, connectivity and essential services.

The Congress demanded reliable all-weather road connectivity to Taksing and other strategically important areas, along with improved healthcare, education, communication, emergency services and other infrastructure. It said development of frontier areas was closely linked to national security.

The APCC also sought uninterrupted logistical support for security forces deployed along the Himalayan frontier, including adequate manpower, equipment, specialised clothing, food, fuel, transportation, communication and medical facilities.

On constitutional safeguards, the party demanded a comprehensive amendment to Article 371H to strengthen protection for indigenous land, forests, water, customary practices, traditional institutions, cultural identity and natural resources.

The Congress also reiterated its opposition to mega and large dam projects while supporting what it described as scientifically and environmentally sustainable small and medium hydropower projects, particularly responsible run-of-the-river projects.

The party strongly opposed the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), citing concerns over displacement, ecological damage, seismic vulnerability, downstream disaster risks and impacts on indigenous land and cultural heritage.

It demanded that further efforts to advance the project be halted and called for an independent and transparent assessment of its seismic safety, environmental and cumulative basin-level impacts, displacement and rehabilitation requirements, and downstream risks before any further decision is taken.a