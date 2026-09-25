Arunachal Congress protests in Itanagar, demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on September 25 staged a demonstration in Itanagar as part of the party’s nationwide agitation, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was held near Nirvachan Bhawan in the state capital, where Congress workers raised slogans against the Election Commission and voiced opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress also demanded an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and sought an independent inquiry into decisions related to the preparation and revision of electoral rolls.

The party further demanded that upcoming elections be kept on hold until the proposed inquiry is completed. It also called for criminal proceedings against Kumar and sought that all files related to the SIR exercise be placed in the custody of the Supreme Court.

The demonstration was held peacefully, with officials reporting no untoward incident during the protest.