Arunachal Congress rejects Sarma’s Pakistan charge against Gogoi, calls it proof-free political attack

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, on February 9, flatly rejected allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan, calling the claims “baseless” and driven by political desperation.

APCC president Bosiram Siram said the charges levelled against the deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha were “baseless, unfounded and without any proof,” and accused Sarma of attempting to mislead the public at a time when the ruling establishment was under pressure.

Addressing reporters, Siram said the accusations against the Congress MP from Upper Assam were “completely false”. “This is all a lie. The allegations made against our young leader are wrong. They are baseless, unfounded and without any proof,” he said, retaining the wording of his remarks.

Siram alleged that the claims were politically motivated and aimed at diverting attention from the growing support for the opposition. He said repeated personal attacks and controversial statements reflected panic within the ruling camp. According to him, unsubstantiated charges against a national-level leader would not alter public perception, adding that “no amount of rhetoric” could brand anyone an ‘agent’ without evidence.

The response follows Sarma’s press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, where he alleged a “deeper connection” between Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn, and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. The chief minister claimed that information from the Intelligence Bureau was secretly passed on to a neighbouring country and alleged violations of foreign funding rules, including payments made to Colburn while she was working in India.

Sarma also alleged that Gogoi undertook a “very confidential” visit to Pakistan in 2013 and was believed to have undergone “some kind of training”, daring the Congress leader to disclose details of the trip or face charges of “rashtra-droh” (treason). He said, “We believe there is a deeper connection between Gogoi, Colburn and Sheikh… part of an international conspiracy.”

Gogoi, who is also the Assam Congress chief, dismissed the allegations, describing the chief minister’s briefing as “worse than a C-grade cinema” and a “super flop”.