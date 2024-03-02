The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat West assembly constituency has said that the recent migration of Congress workers including MLA Ninong Ering to the BJP will not affect them.

On recent joining of several congress workers to BJP in 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency after MLA Ninong Ering shifted toward BJP from Congress, the East Siang District Congress Committee President has said that they are not going to get affected by "the tendering of resignation by few members."



It is important to mention here that several Congress workers from both the Block Congress committee and District Congress committee submitted their mass resignation letter to the District Congress President, from basic party membership on 29th February.

The office bearers of Congress from both block and district level who resigns includes President BCC (I), Secretary BCC (I), President Women BCC (I), Youth President BCC (I), Youth Secretary BCC (I), District Vice President DCC (I), District Joint Secretary DCC (I) and District Women V/President DCC (I).

While reacting to the matter, Alen Perme, DCC (I) President. said that the Congress is not going to go weak due to the resignation of a few members. Though a handful of block and district executive members resigned from the party in 37th Pasighat West, thousands of its party workers and congress voters are still with the party, added Perme.