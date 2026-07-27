Arunachal Congress seeks answers on China border claims, corruption in health sector

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on July 27 launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, alleging a lack of transparency and accountability on issues ranging from border security and healthcare to education and governance.

In a statement, APCC Working President Tanga Byaling questioned the government's stand on the India-China border situation, accusing Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung of dismissing concerns over alleged Chinese incursions instead of addressing issues faced by residents in border areas.

"If the state government is confident that there are no Chinese incursions or encroachments, the Chief Minister and Home Minister should visit the Indo-Tibetan border with a media team and verify the ground reality," Byaling said.

He also criticised the BJP government for repeatedly referring to the 1962 India-China war whenever border concerns are raised, arguing that public attention is focused on the current situation, particularly developments since 2020.

"The people are asking questions about what is happening today. Border residents know the reality, and national security cannot be treated as a political public relations exercise," he said.

Byaling's remarks came a day after Home Minister Mama Natung dismissed allegations of Chinese encroachment in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district as "lies and social media rumours". Speaking on the sidelines of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Sunday, Natung maintained that there had been no intrusion by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) into any part of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Congress leader also alleged corruption and administrative failures in the health sector, claiming that despite significant expenditure on medicines and medical equipment, many district hospitals and health centres continue to face shortages of doctors, specialists, medicines and basic facilities.

He demanded greater transparency in the procurement of medicines and equipment, an independent investigation into alleged financial irregularities, and a statewide verification of pharmacies, alleging that some were being operated by unqualified or unlicensed persons.

Byaling further questioned recruitment practices in the Health Department, alleging irregularities in appointments while qualified Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) pharmacists, laboratory technicians and other healthcare professionals remained unemployed. He called for a comprehensive review of recruitment rules, selection procedures, merit lists and adherence to reservation norms.

Targeting the education sector, the Congress leader claimed that several schools across the state lacked adequate teachers, infrastructure and basic facilities, while some existed only on paper. He sought a public audit of schools, teacher vacancies, infrastructure and the utilisation of education funds.

Calling for greater transparency, Byaling urged the government to provide clear answers on border security, healthcare, education and governance instead of relying on "propaganda".

"The people of the state deserve truth, governance, transparency and accountability," he said, adding that the Opposition would continue to raise these issues until the government takes concrete action.