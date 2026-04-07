Arunachal Congress seeks CM’s resignation after SC orders CBI probe

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on April 6 demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister following a Supreme Court of India order directing a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the allotment of public contracts.



In a statement, Siram welcomed the apex court’s directive, describing it as a significant development and alleging that it highlights concerns of corruption, nepotism and misuse of power under the BJP-led government in the state.



He claimed that contracts worth over Rs 1,270 crore were allegedly awarded to individuals with close familial or political links, calling it a breach of public trust and a violation of principles of transparency and accountability.



Siram said the court’s intervention validated concerns that had been raised by the Congress over the alleged diversion of public resources. He also criticised the BJP’s stance on corruption, stating that such allegations contradict its stated commitment to clean governance.



The APCC chief demanded the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister on moral grounds pending the outcome of the inquiry. He also called for a free, fair and time-bound investigation, preferably under judicial monitoring, and urged strict compliance with the court’s directions, including preservation of records and full cooperation with the investigating agency.

Expressing concern over the alleged misuse of public institutions, Siram said such actions undermine democratic governance and accountability.



He added that the Congress would intensify its outreach across the state to mobilise public opinion on the issue.