The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly criticized the BJP's latest directive instructing its MPs, Ministers, and MLAs to launch a public outreach campaign on the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 (APFRA’78).

The Congress has raised concerns over the BJP's urgency in pushing the narrative, questioning its motives and the timing of the move.

An official circular from the BJP’s state unit, dated March 6, 2025, directed all BJP lawmakers to actively engage with the public and media to provide "accurate information" about APFRA’78, with a deadline set for March 20. The APCC has sought clarity on what the BJP defines as "accurate information" regarding the controversial law.

APCC General Secretary cum Spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham, in a statement, accused the BJP of creating confusion, panic, and "fear psychosis" among citizens. He alleged that the ruling party is under pressure from external forces to implement an "anti-Christian law" and is using state machinery to push its political agenda.



Also Read: Arunachal: BJP applauds ‘People’s Budget’ 2025-26, calls it a 'roadmap for growth'

Jotham pointed out that the budget session of the state assembly has just concluded, and March is a crucial month for financial closures. “At a time when MPs, Ministers, and MLAs should be addressing public welfare and financial concerns, the BJP is distracting them with political duties. Why is the BJP so desperate to enforce this campaign?” he questioned.

He further accused the BJP of trying to silence internal dissent among its lawmakers and using them to regain lost political ground ahead of the upcoming Panchayat and Municipality elections. The Congress also questioned whether the BJP is fully committed to implementing APFRA’78 or merely using it as a political tool.

The APCC reiterated its stance that APFRA’78 is a "dormant, oppressive, and irrelevant law" that could be misused against indigenous Christian and tribal faith groups. It urged the BJP government to either scrap the act or introduce an inclusive law that truly protects tribal culture and faith.

The Congress warned that BJP’s "divisive religious politics" will not succeed in Arunachal Pradesh, where people can no longer be "duped or misled." It also called on the ruling party to clarify its position on the act and its real intentions behind the aggressive public outreach campaign.