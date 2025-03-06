The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh has issued a strong warning ahead of a massive Christian protest against the BJP government's decision to revive the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

The protest, which took place outside the capital city, witnessed more than 20,000 Christians from across the state expressing their opposition to the move.

The BJP-led government, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has announced plans to frame and enforce the dormant rules of the Act, following a directive from the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court.

However, Christian organizations, led by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), have strongly opposed the move, fearing that it will restrict religious freedom and create divisions among communities.

The Congress party has accused the BJP government of deliberately stoking religious tensions, calling the move an attack on secularism and minority rights.

In a statement, Congress leaders emphasized that reviving the Act after 46 years is unnecessary and could disrupt the state's social harmony.

They also accused the BJP government of failing to engage in proper dialogue with affected communities and instead allowing unrest to fester.



Also Read: Arunachal: Thousands of Christians protest against 'draconian' anti-conversion law

In anticipation of the protest, Congress has expressed deep concern over the BJP's failure to address growing dissatisfaction among religious and cultural groups. The party warned that the revival of APFRA 1978 could escalate into serious communal discord, urging the state government to halt its plans and prioritize inclusive governance.

Meanwhile, counter-protests in support of APFRA 1978 have also begun, with some groups mobilizing to defend the Act, leading to heightened tensions across Arunachal Pradesh.

The situation has sparked heated debates, social media outrage, and increasing polarization among different tribal and religious communities.

The Congress party has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting religious freedom, vowing to oppose any attempt to restrict the rights of minorities. It has called on the BJP government to immediately engage in meaningful discussions with ACF and other stakeholders to prevent the situation from spiraling into a full-blown crisis.