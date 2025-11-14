Arunachal constitutes high powered committee to review draft Freedom of Religion Act rules

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has constituted a High Powered Committee (HPC) to examine the draft rules framed under the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

This move, issued by the Department of Indigenous Affairs, supersedes the earlier order dated August 14, 2025.

The HPC is chaired by retired Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey and comprises senior government officials, ministers, and representatives from various religious and indigenous organizations, including the Arunachal Christian Forum, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, Tai Khamti Development Society, Arunachal Vikas Parishad, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, A.P.

The committee has been tasked with examining the draft rules in light of the High Court’s directives and constitutional provisions. Its mandate includes recommending necessary modifications, consulting relevant departments and experts, and submitting a report with recommendations to the government within the High Court’s stipulated deadline.

The formation of the HPC underscores the state government’s intent to ensure that the Freedom of Religion rules are constitutionally sound and aligned with judicial guidance while balancing the interests of various communities in Arunachal Pradesh.