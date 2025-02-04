A reality show appearance has landed Arunachal Pradesh native Jessy Nabam in legal controversy. During her segment on 'India's Got Latent' with comedian Samay Raina, Nabam's comments about dog meat consumption in her home state sparked outrage.

When asked by Raina about eating dog meat, Nabam stated that while she hadn't personally consumed it, people in Arunachal Pradesh do, adding that "sometimes they even eat their pets."

The remarks prompted Armaan Ram Welly Bakha from East Kameng District to file a First Information Report (FIR) at Itanagar Police Station on January 31. Bakha's complaint alleges that Nabam's statements degraded the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Police have begun investigating the matter as social media criticism mounts over the portrayal of northeastern communities on national platforms.