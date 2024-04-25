Commuters and residents of the Dibang Valley district have been warned to refrain from travelling on NH-313, the route connecting Anini to Roing, due to a section of the road being eroded as a result of continuous rainfall on April 24.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, in an advisory, has stated that the repair work is anticipated to last a minimum of three days.

The directive strongly advises against any travel plans on this route until the road is deemed safe for passage and the weather conditions stabilize.



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