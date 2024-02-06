In a successful operation against drugs carried out by Arunachal Police on February 5, 15.42 grams of contraband suspected to be heroin and a cash amount of Rs 3790 was seized from a drug peddler.

As per police, a piece of information received at PS Selposa that one drug peddler has been selling drugs at NM Darlong, Seijosa, Pakke Kessang District.

Accordingly, a team comprising Inspector P Payang under the guidance of SP Pakke Kessang, and Tashi Darang raided the house of Jumyir Gangkak(aged 22 Yrs), W/0- Haricharan Boro at Niti Darlong village and during the raids 35 vials filled with suspected heroin, 01(One) soap case filled with suspected heroin and 164 empty vials along with cash amount 3790 among others were seized from the possession of accused Jumyir Gangkak in presence of the executive magistrate.



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A total of 15.42 grams have been seized.

During the further investigation with accused Jumyir Gangkak divulged as to from where she used to procure contraband items and accordingly on her puts, another accused Afjal Husain @ Raful (aged 23 yrs) of Vill.- Khonamukh, PS- Charduar, Dist, Sonitpur, Assam was arrested on February 6 and another 12.37 grams of suspected heroin was found and seized from the possession of accused Afzal Hussain.

Further investigation to the case is underway.