In a successful operation against drugs carried out by Arunachal Police on September 12, 147 grams of contraband suspected to be brown sugar and cash amount of more than Rs. one lakh (Rs. 105630) were seized from the peddlers including their vehicles: a Santro, a Bolero, a bike and a scooty.

In a press briefing held today at SP office, Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, Sumit Kumar Jha, SP East Siang district informed that 4 drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in a 12 hours operation at Pasighat in East Siang district, Pangin in Siang district and Aalo in West Siang district.

As per SP Sumit Kumar Jha, this seizure of drugs was the highest till date. Among those arrested are 3 men and 1 lady who is suspected to be the kingpin of drug paddling in the region who were arrested before also with the record of drug paddling.

SP East Siang appreciated the co-ordinated efforts by the police team of three districts viz, East Siang, Siang and West Siang and also the support extended by WASE Mothers. This 10-12 hours long operation has given a big blow to the inter-district supply chain in Arunachal Pradesh. Further investigation to establish backward linkages is on.

Meanwhile, Women Against Social Evils (WASE) President, Yamik Dulom has appealed to civil societies and individuals including to the lawyers not to help the drug peddlers getting bail.

A case has been registered against the drug peddlers here in Pasighat PS vide Case No. 98/23 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act.



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Meanwhile it is to add here that 2 NDPS Cases were registered recently on 20th August last wherein 3 persons were arrested by Pasighat Police in collaboration with WASE Mothers by conducting multiple raids at different places in Pasighat.

Two persons involved in peddling of drugs were arrested from Paglek Area and one from Medical Colony.

A total of 16.27 gm contraband suspected to be Heroine was seized. Other incriminating evidence like Mobile phones was also seized from the spot.

Pasighat PS Case No 77/23 and 78/23 were registered under relevant sections of NDPS Act. Sunday's arrests were in continuation of the last arrest.

East Siang Police appreciates WASE Mothers for their actionable inputs and SDPO Pankaj Lamba, CI Ige Lollen OC Insp Tabin Padung and the team from Pasighat PS and Women PS Pasighat for successful raids.