In response to the All Nyishi Students’ Union’s demand for the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur & Professional (Incentive Development & Promotion) Act, 2015 (APDBE&P Act), the Arunachal Pradesh Central & Eastern Registered Contractor Association (APCERCA) and East Siang Registered Contractor Association (ESRCA) have voiced strong opposition.

In a joint letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, APCERCA President Er. Obang Gammeng and General Secretary Chelbo Jamoh highlighted that the APDBE&P Act was designed to enhance district-based entrepreneurship and professional participation. They argued that repealing the act would undermine these efforts and result in uneven social and economic development across the state.

APCERCA warned that the repeal would not only hinder the decentralization of developmental activities but also diminish opportunities for local youth and degrade work quality. They emphasized that local contractors are well-qualified and equipped to handle developmental projects, and the act’s removal could disrupt the balance of district-based participation and potentially lead to law and order issues.

Similarly, ESRCA President Tarem Darang and General Secretary Litin Kobang Lego endorsed the act’s positive impacts in a separate letter. They praised the legislation for promoting local entrepreneurship, improving socio-economic development, and offering significant employment opportunities for the state's youth. ESRCA noted the act’s role in skill development and economic stability, suggesting instead that periodic reviews and amendments could address emerging challenges while maintaining the act’s benefits.