Arunachal's Longding district police have intensified their war against drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, arresting a woman with a significant quantity of suspected brown sugar in Longding town.

On June 3, police received a tip-off about a woman from Tissa suspected of delivering contraband substances in the UD Complex area. Acting swiftly, a team led by S.I. C. Jingdam and accompanied by Executive Magistrate Bini Shiva and DySP (HQ) Mape Zirdo, was dispatched to the location.

At the site, the team intercepted a woman displaying suspicious behavior. She identified herself as Jalih Wangsa of Longkai Village. A search led to the recovery of two soap cases containing approximately 23.3 grams of suspected brown sugar.

The narcotics were seized on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, following NDPS Act protocols.

A case has been registered at Longding Police Station under LDG/PS/Case No. 32/2025 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act, and the accused has been taken into custody.

The operation was executed under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Longding District, reaffirming the force’s determined push against drug networks in the region.