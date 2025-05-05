Arunachal Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after an undercover operation at a wedding ceremony in Changlang district.

Marge Riba, also known as Tai or Barik Riba, was captured when officers disguised themselves as wedding guests and identified him among the attendees. The arrest came after police received information that a relative of the suspect was hosting the celebration.

According to authorities, Riba allegedly entered the victim's residence near Oju Mission School in Naharlagun around 1-2 am on April 29. He reportedly touched the girl inappropriately and fled when a housemaid entered the kitchen. Police also report allegations that he attempted to approach the victim's 5-year-old sister prior to the incident.

The Women Police Station in Itanagar registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint filed by the victim's family on April 30.

Initial efforts to apprehend Riba were complicated when he switched off his phone after police traced his location to Namsai area. Records indicate the suspect was previously charged in a case involving arms violations.

The suspect is now in custody, and further investigation continues, according to Inspector Dopi Pakam, the investigating officer.