Arunachal's Itanagar police returned 75 recovered lost mobile phones to their rightful owners during the 10th edition of SAMVAD, held at Chimpu on April 30. The event was conducted under the Police Ajin initiative, aimed at fostering stronger community-police engagement.

The programme was graced by MLA Techi Kaso, along with Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region, Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, SDPO Kengo Dirchi, DySP(HQ) Chamrak Arun, and other senior officers.

In his address, MLA Techi Kaso lauded the teamwork and public-centric efforts of the Itanagar Capital Police in tracing and returning lost mobile handsets. He appreciated the department’s sustained commitment to citizen service and transparent policing.

A dedicated team led by Inspector N. Nishant, Officer-in-Charge, Chimpu Police Station, played a pivotal role in the recovery efforts. The team comprised HC Jerry Romin, HC Rili Tabri, Ct Dejum Ete, Ct Tai Lirak, Ct Tasser Tasso, Ct Rabin Singh, L/Ct Inya Gadi, and Ct Jeni Wangpan from the SP Office. Their coordinated work has significantly contributed to the tracing and retrieval of mobile phones across the region.

The Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, congratulated the team for their relentless dedication in addressing public grievances and reinforcing trust in the policing system.

During the event, several members of the public shared their experiences and expressed appreciation for the proactive approach of the Capital Police in resolving issues related to lost mobile phones. The SAMVAD platform continues to serve as a vital bridge between the police and the community, fostering trust, accountability, and cooperation.

It is worth noting that the Capital Police recovered more than 300 mobile phones in 2024 and have already recovered 150 phones in 2025, showcasing their consistent efforts in such cases.

The successful handover of 75 phones today stands as a testament to the department’s dedication to public welfare and its ongoing mission to build stronger community relations.

The Itanagar Capital Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to responsive, citizen-friendly, and service-oriented policing.