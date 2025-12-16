Arunachal: Court ruling throws out ED case against Congress leaders, party claims vindication

A court ruling declaring Enforcement Directorate proceedings against senior Congress leaders illegal has sparked a sharp political response, with the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee saying the judgment exposes the misuse of central agencies.

Reacting to the verdict, APCC president Bosiram Siram said the court had held that the ED lacked the authority to initiate or continue action in the Young Indian case because there was no valid FIR. As a result, the proceedings were found to be without jurisdiction and unsustainable in law.

According to Siram, the ruling strikes at the core of the allegations levelled against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said the court had made it clear that there was “no money laundering, no proceeds of crime, no transfer or movement of property”, undermining the basis of the case.

Calling the judgment a serious setback for the government, Siram described it as “a stinging rebuke” and said it had laid bare what he alleged was a long-running attempt to use investigative agencies for political ends. He claimed the narrative built around the case had collapsed following the court’s findings.

The APCC president added that the verdict reinforced confidence in constitutional institutions, stating that it sent “a clear message that truth cannot be suppressed by power”. He said the Congress would continue to rely on the judiciary and maintain its political course despite what he described as sustained pressure and intimidation.