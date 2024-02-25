Crisis continue to brew for the Congress party as after Assam, two Congress legislators of Arunachal Pradesh have formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party during a formal joining programme held at the state party office.

Additionally, two leaders of the National People's Party (NPP) also joined BJP during the programme held today.

The BJP joining programme was held today, February 25 in the presence of Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu and Ashok Singh, in-charge of Arunachal Pradesg for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders who joined the BJP today are West Pasighat MLA Ninong Ering (Congress) and Borduria Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong (Congress). The two NPP leaders who joined BJP are Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi and Basar MLA Gokar Basar respectively.

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