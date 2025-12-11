Arunachal: Cross-border trade revival takes centre stage at Pangsau Pass

Local officials in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district are prioritising the reopening of border trade with Myanmar, viewing it as essential to the economic future of communities on both sides of the frontier.

MLA Laisam Simai met Myanmarese visitors at the Pangsau Pass Free Movement Regime Facilitation Point on December 11, where he emphasised that cross-border commerce and connectivity will shape the region's social and economic development.

Traders from Myanmar were observed preparing goods for transport across the border, signalling growing commercial activity.

The Free Movement Regime continues to operate at Pangsau Pass with support from 10 Assam Rifles. The arrangement enables regular interaction between communities separated by the international boundary.

A Burmese Market is scheduled to open at the Pangsau Pass Border Haats during the Pangsau Pass International Festival from January 20 to 22, 2026. The annual gathering typically brings together traders and cultural groups from both nations.

The push for enhanced trade comes as border regions seek to rebuild economic ties that have historically connected northeastern India with Myanmar's western provinces.