Shi-Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant stride in educational development through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Axis Bank. Under its Axis DilSe – School Transformation Program,' the bank has launched a transformative project in Segong, in collaboration with the Sunbird Trust and Samagra Shiksha, Arunachal Pradesh, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

A 12-day Teacher Capacity Building Workshop concluded successfully as part of the initiative. This residential program focused on foundational literacy, numeracy, and effective classroom management. The workshops were conducted by reputed organizations, including the Azim Premji Foundation and Navnirmiti Learning Foundation, aiming to empower educators with innovative teaching techniques.

Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLA of the Mechuka-Tato constituency and Minister of Education, Tourism, and Rural Works Development, commended the initiative on social media, stating, "Education is not just about classrooms; it's about building brighter futures. Workshops like these showcase our commitment to holistic educational reforms in Arunachal Pradesh."

He also expressed gratitude towards facilitators, teachers, and partner organizations for their dedication to enhancing the state's educational framework. This collaboration is seen as a pivotal step in strengthening the educational landscape and inspiring transformative change in Arunachal Pradesh.



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