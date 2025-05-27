The Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) conducted its annual general body meeting on May 27, featuring key discussions and decisions that will shape the future of cycling in the state.

The meeting, chaired by ACA President Mutchu Mithi was held in two sessions.

The first session focused on the selection and election of members to the General Body, marking a significant step towards strengthening the organizational framework of the Association.

In the second session, key topics such as district affiliations and preparations for the upcoming MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Nationals were discussed. Members also deliberated on Arunachal’s participation in forthcoming national cycling events and ways to enhance the state’s representation on the national stage.

Sports & Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi presented an overview of the Constitution, including the Memorandum and Articles of Association, providing clarity and direction on the foundational rules guiding the ACA.

A major highlight of the meeting was the announcement that an organising committee for the upcoming national-level cycling event will be constituted by June 15. The move is expected to streamline planning and coordination for what promises to be a landmark event for the cycling community in the state.