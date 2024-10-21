A cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti was flagged off on October 21 as part of the 62nd Walong Day commemoration, honouring the sacrifices made by Indian Army soldiers during the 1962 war.

Organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and NEEPCO, the event underscored the region’s historical significance and the ongoing efforts to boost local engagement and tourism.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, led the flag-off ceremony in Namsai, accompanied by senior officials, including Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona and Women and Child Development Minister Dasunglu Pul. The event also saw participation from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), NCC cadets, local youth, and representatives from NEEPCO.

A total of 62 cyclists, symbolising the 62nd anniversary, will traverse the scenic Lohit Valley over three days, covering key locations like the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Wakro, Parshuram Kund, and Hayuliang before concluding at Namti, a historically important site where Indian troops halted enemy advances in 1962.

The cyclists include participants from the Indian Army, ITBP, and local youth, with two cyclists joining from Pune. The expedition not only pays homage to fallen soldiers but also aims to promote the Lohit Valley as a tourist destination while empowering local communities.

During the journey, participants will engage with locals, further strengthening ties with the community. The Indian Army reiterated its commitment to developing the area’s infrastructure and empowering the region’s youth.