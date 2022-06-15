In light of the outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the state government has authorised district administrations (DA) to issue prohibitory orders banning inter-district and interstate livestock transportation (FMD).

It further directed the district administrations to maintain strict vigil, especially at all the interstate check gates and porous boundaries.

Following a review of the FMD situation during a meeting here on Tuesday, the directive was given.

AHV&DD Secretary Bidol Tayeng, AHV&DD Director SL Dirkhipa, and senior officers of the AHV&DD directorate attended the meeting, which was led by Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development (AHV&DD) Minister Tage Taki. Through the virtual mode, all of the state's DAHVOs and DIOs took part in the meeting.

According to Tayeng, FMD has spread to at least seven districts, with Namsai, Lohit, and Papum Pare being the worst hit.

Many livestock are alleged to have died as a result of the sickness in the three worst-affected districts, he said.

The DAHVOs and DIOs were instructed to act proactively through their field functionaries and collect epidemiological data on the disease's spread in the districts during the meeting.

Due to a dearth of veterinary officers and paraveterinarians in the districts, a directive has been issued to raise awareness about the disease and adopt preventative measures with the support of panchayat members, GBs, and progressive farmers.

"In the department, there is no lack of drugs." The majority of the districts have received appropriate medicines to combat the FMD outbreak, according to the announcement.

However, districts with a greater need for pharmaceuticals have been instructed to obtain them from the AHV&DD directorate as needed, according to the statement.

FMD vaccinations are also being procured, according to the announcement, and are expected to arrive at the department soon.

Tayeng also instructed the DAHVOs and DIOs to report the status of the FMD outbreak to the directorate every Friday so that the situation could be assessed.

Taki encouraged all department field staff to be more cautious and diligent in monitoring and combating the disease.