Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the commencement of daily flights from Donyi-Polo Airport, Hollongi, to Kolkata. The news was shared via a tweet from the Chief Minister, celebrating the enhanced travel options available to the region's residents.

"We now have daily flights to Kolkata from Donyi-Polo Airport, Hollongi, with @IndiGo6E, and the Itanagar-Guwahati route will resume soon," Khandu tweeted. He congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh on this development, highlighting the increased connectivity and convenience it brings.

Chief Minister Khandu also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this achievement possible. "Thank you so much Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for making this possible," he added in his tweet.