The Motor Cycle Rider Display Team (MCRDT), famously known as the "DARE DEVILS" of the Corps of Signals, showcased their thrilling skills in a mesmerizing performance for the troops of Gajraj Corps at the Gyaptong Regional Stadium in Rupa, Arunachal Pradesh. The event witnessed a significant turnout of locals who were captivated by the daring stunts of the team.

Senior officers from the Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Civil Administration graced the occasion, along with distinguished guests like Lobsang Tsetan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rupa, and Pawan Kumar Yadav, IPS, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Rupa.

Renowned for their exceptional display of self-determination, mental alertness, courage, physical stamina, and precision in motorcycle handling, the DARE DEVILS left the audience spellbound with their death-defying stunts. Their perfectly timed maneuvers kept spectators on the edge of their seats, while their human formations on motorcycles added an extra layer of excitement to the performance.

The DARE DEVILS have gained international recognition for their prowess, having set and broken thirty-one world records documented in various record books including GUINNESS, LIMCA, ASIA, and INDIA Book of Records. This event marked their third performance in Arunachal Pradesh, with the previous one also held at the same stadium in 2017.

The adrenaline-pumping performance received high praise from the locals of Rupa and Tenga Valley, inspiring many to consider joining the Indian Army to experience the thrill and excitement of life on the edge.