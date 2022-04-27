Following a mass consultative meeting held at Nyokum Lapang over the clean water supply issue in Seppa raised by activist Sol Dodum, the Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng, Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla on Monday formed a five-member team to resolve the Seppa township water supply issue.

The committee is chaired by the DC, and members include local MLA Tapuk Taku, ZPC Doba Lamnio, and the president of the All Seppa Town Colonies Welfare Association, as well as the district planning officer, who serves as member secretary.

The committee has been ordered to ensure that the Seppa PHE department finishes laying pipes "for linking the intake point of Kuchi Nallah with the reservoir in accordance with the provisions of Section 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Water Supply Act, 2015."

The Seppa PHED division EE, according to the DC, "must guarantee that such works are carried out with the least amount of inconvenience to the public and within a reasonable time."

"Except for damages directly caused by the carrying out of such operations, no compensation shall be provided to any person." "Anyone who obstructs the job for whatever reason, including lack of reimbursement, will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the law," the DC stated.