Arunachal DC inspects Tezu–Mompani road, presses for urgent clearance of debris

Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo carried out an inspection of the Tezu–Mompani road, highlighting the need for faster maintenance on a crucial stretch connecting Lohit with Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) accompanied the district administration during the visit.

The road, considered a vital link for the remote Anjaw district, has seen preliminary work such as jungle cutting between Damwe and the Brahmakund Tri-Junction. However, Damo noted that the felled trees and bushes have not been cleared, leaving the area cluttered and unsafe for commuters. Adding to the concerns, landslides in recent weeks have scattered debris along the route.

The Deputy Commissioner urged NHIDCL to act promptly in clearing both vegetation and landslide material. He stressed that timely upkeep is not just about aesthetics but a matter of safety for the people who rely on the road daily.

Connectivity to Anjaw remains a challenge because of the district’s difficult geography and limited infrastructure. The Tezu–Mompani stretch is often the only reliable access route for the movement of goods, services, and emergency support. Officials highlighted that delays in clearing debris could disrupt transport, especially during the monsoon season when roads are more vulnerable to damage.

Local residents have also voiced concerns over slow progress in road upkeep, pointing out that untended stretches discourage travel and complicate emergency movement.