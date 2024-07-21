In a visit to GUPS ESS Sector today, Deputy Commissioner of Capital Itanagar, Shri Talo Potom IAS, engaged in an insightful discussion with students stating the critical importance of foundational education at primary and middle school levels.

DC Potom highlighted that a robust educational foundation is crucial for long-term academic success and personal development. "Early education shapes cognitive abilities, social skills, and future learning potential," he stated. He explained that education at the middle level plays a pivotal role in reinforcing these foundations, developing critical thinking skills, and preparing students for advanced studies. "By prioritizing quality education at both levels, we can better equip students to face future academic challenges and contribute positively to society," Potom added.

The visit also featured a demonstration by representatives from the Adhyayan Foundation on effective methods for quality teaching. The demonstration showcased innovative and practical strategies designed to enhance the teaching-learning process. These methods aim to engage students more effectively, foster critical thinking, and improve overall educational outcomes.