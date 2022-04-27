On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein called on Union Minister for Roads, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari to discuss the NH-15 road portion of 61.15 Km from Chongkham to Brahmakund (Parsuram Kund) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Minister directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to hand over the road to National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) as soon as possible, and NHIDCL to start construction work as soon as possible.

He also requested that NHIDCL carry out road repair promptly prior to the start of the road construction, as the abovementioned stretch of the road is in poor condition, causing commuters to be inconvenienced.

The NH 15 road segment from Chongkham to Brahmakund (Parsuram Kund) is 61.15 kilometres long and connects three districts in the state: Namsai, Lohit, and Anjaw.

The road was previously under BRO control, but it was later moved and given to NHIDCL.

However, because the road has yet to be handed over and taken over, construction activity has come to a halt, and neither BRO nor NHIDCL is maintaining the said road.

The meeting was also attended by DG BRO, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, DG (RD) RT&H, Sanjay Nirmal, MD NHIDCL, Chanchal Kumar, Director (T) NHIDCL, Atul Kumar, CE (NER) RTH, Umesh Katara and Manash Deka, OSD to DCM. (PRO)