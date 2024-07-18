Arunachal Pradesh DC, Vishakha Yadav, IAS, visited the work site of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) regarding the core connectivity issue faced by the public of Kurung Kumey, especially Koloriang and took stock of the progress.

The DC was accompanied with a team of Zilla Parishad Members (ZPM), District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) and public representatives visited the work site of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The team took stock of the current progress amidst the inclement weather and rains and resolved the local issues popping up on the stretch.

This comes in the backdrop of collapsing of main Kurung Bridge of the district.

Furthermore, the DC informed that as directed, two teams from NHIDCL have started executing the works from both the ends of the stretch to expedite the completion process.

Machineries and manpower deployed has also been increased along with deputing of police personnel to monitor traffic and law and order.

The deadline given to the contractor is by the end of this month, before July 30.