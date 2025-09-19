Arunachal DC warns of strict action against delay, irregularities in Keyi Panyor projects

The Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, warned of strict action against officials and departments delaying government projects or involved in irregularities, as she chaired the monthly District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on government schemes under DISHA and set clear deadlines for ongoing works. Mehta emphasised timely execution without compromising quality and announced upcoming field visits to monitor projects firsthand. All heads of departments were instructed to attend future meetings fully prepared.

Directives included:

Accountability: Show-cause notices will be issued to erring staff, with suspension for non-compliance.

MGNREGA: Approved works lists must be submitted within a week.

PMGSY roads: Pitapool–Rub and Shalley–Rubdi projects must be expedited, with field inspections for all ongoing works.

NH-13 monitoring: Illegal earth cutting and construction along the highway must be stopped immediately.

Data clarity: Departments must separate Keyi Panyor schemes from Lower Subansiri to improve reporting and implementation.

The DLMC stressed better coordination and timely reporting to ensure effective delivery of government initiatives in Keyi Panyor District.