Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday asked the government departments to take up pension cases on a priority basis and resolve all cases without delay, citing financial hardships experienced by retired government employees, particularly those in groups C and D.

The Deputy Chief Minister convened a meeting of all heads of departments to discuss pension issues at the civil secretariat in the state, and said that after more than 30 years of service, employees should not be allowed to suffer and run from pillar to post to clear their pension.

He directed that each department establish a pension cell and assign a dedicated and experienced staff member to handle pension cases.

Mein directed all department heads to clear all pending pension cases by May 31, and that all department heads communicate the names of nodal officers to the Audit and Pension Directorate within 15 days.

It was also directed to the heads of departments to ensure that all government employees verify their service books by the end of May. They were also asked to attend a monthly pension case review meeting.

To increase the level of attention, the registered pension papers were addressed and sent to the heads of departments with a copy to the concerned heads of offices. A second review meeting was scheduled for July of this year.

K Ronya, Director of Audit and Pensions, informed that 398 pension cases are pending in the department, citing non-submission of completed pension papers by the departments as the main cause of delays in clearing pension cases, as well as improper pay scale fixation in accordance with an employee's promotion, pay enhancements, and increments by the concerned departments.

He requested that department heads send for an initial pay statement (IPS) check at regular intervals and that all pension papers be cleared before an employee retires, which would take four to six months.