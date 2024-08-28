The team from the District Disaster Management Authority of Tawang, led by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, commenced the second expedition to survey the glacial lake outburst flood at Dungchhen Tso, above Bhaggajang pilgrimage, to the southwest of Dzela Peak, on August 26, in compliance with the advisory received from the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India.



The team comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tawang, DW Thongon, Additional DC Jang Hakraso Kri, Circle Officers Khoda Oniya and Tage Moonya, AE WRD Jang Kago Kani, DDMO Tawang, Genden Tsomu, trek leaders Jambey Dondu and Gaon Burah Jang Yuthembu village Choikyong Gombu, TOT AAPDHA Mitra, Tsering Wangchu, representatives from Indian Army and 38th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal,Tawang DIPRO and other officials halted for a night at Bhaggajang on August 26.

An official from Tawang stated that the team also experienced heavy storms and chilling cold at Bhaggajang.



On August 27 early morning, the Tawang SP and Addl. DC Jang led the team towards Dungchhen Tso and climbed the peak at 4500 meters above sea level.

Dungchhen Tso is one of the largest lakes amongst 20 high altitude lakes in Bhaggajang area. Its length is more than one kilometers, with around five small lake islands in it.

The people of Tawang and West Kameng consider these high altitude lakes to be sacred and visit these lakes for pilgrimage.



The team found that the lake is not glacial lake but has only one outlet. The exit water flows towards a smaller lake, which ultimately feeds into Tombi Pho near Nuranang. If, due to any climatic changes or a cloudburst, the outlet becomes blocked, the lake could pose a danger to settlements like Nuranang and other villages along the banks of the Tawangchhu River.

The team after the survey returned back safely to headquarters in the late evening on August 27.