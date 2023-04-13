The death mystery of Tumi Gangkak, the Under Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), continues to baffle investigators as new information comes to light. The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has dismissed the latest investigation report submitted by the police and has questioned their approach towards the case.

At a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club, Nyadar Loya, General Secretary of Galo Welfare Society, expressed dissatisfaction with the press statement given by the Director General of Arunachal Pradesh Police regarding the death of Tumi Gangkak. Loya stated that the police registered the case as an "unnatural death" at Chimpu police station, which was an eye-wash, and only after pressure from the GWS did they register it as a case of murder.

Loya also questioned the police's claim that they were concerned for the people, stating that it was not clear whom they were referring to. He further refuted the police's statement that the deceased cut his hand before hanging himself and that the same blades were seized by the police from the house of Tumi Gangkak. According to Loya, the family and friends of Tumi Gangkak confirmed that he never used such blades and always used scissors and trimmers for shaving his mustache.

"This is a planted story which is questionable as deceased never used blades as informed by family members," said Loya.

Loya also raised questions about the CBI officer who was reluctant to meet Tumi Gangkak within half an hour, even after the deceased informed him that he had to celebrate his daughter's birthday. The police claimed that there was no threat to Tumi Gangkak's life, but this incident raises doubts about their claims.

The Galo Welfare Society has demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the death of Tumi Gangkak and has called for justice to be served.